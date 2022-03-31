China hopes U.S. to adopt practical, reasonable China trade policy: commerce ministry
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it hoped the United States could adopt a practical and reasonable trade policy on China, after the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the country would defend its economic interests against the negative impact of China's economic policies.
Trade teams from the two countries were maintaining normal communications at present and China hoped the United States could push forward a healthy and stable development of bilateral trade ties, the ministry's spokeswoman Shu Jueting told regular news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- United States
- Katherine Tai
- commerce ministry
- U.S. Trade
ALSO READ
China reports 1,952 new coronavirus cases on March 15 vs 3,602 a day earlier
Oil prices end below USD 100 per barrel on Russia-Ukraine diplomacy efforts, China COVID fears
China in a fix over sanctions vs cheap Russian imports
China refuses aircraft parts deliveries to Russia
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up ahead of Fed meeting as China rebounds