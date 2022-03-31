Left Menu

China hopes U.S. to adopt practical, reasonable China trade policy: commerce ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 13:01 IST
Representative Image
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it hoped the United States could adopt a practical and reasonable trade policy on China, after the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the country would defend its economic interests against the negative impact of China's economic policies.

Trade teams from the two countries were maintaining normal communications at present and China hoped the United States could push forward a healthy and stable development of bilateral trade ties, the ministry's spokeswoman Shu Jueting told regular news conference.

