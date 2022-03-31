Lt Gov Manoj Sinha launches MyGov Jammu & Kashmir to achieve goal of ‘Good Governance’

To take forward the idea of citizen engagement and achieve the goal of 'Good Governance' in India's first Union Territory, MyGov Jammu & Kashmir has been launched yesterday by Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir.

Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J& K, Smt. Prerna Puri, Secretary IT, J& K, Shri Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov and various other officials joined the event via virtual mode.

MyGov was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 26th July 2014, with the idea of bringing the Government closer to the common man by creating an interface for a healthy exchange of ideas and views towards the social and economic transformation of India.

Today, MyGov has more than 2.29 Crore registered users – MyGov Saath is - who actively engage with MyGov and share their ideas and suggestions on various policy issues, and also take part in Pledges, Quizzes and contests.

MyGov has been able to promote positive use of social media, and identifies change-makers and unsung heroes from across the country who are silently contributing to society.

The dissemination of timely and authentic information has also been the forte of MyGov. With its effective campaign of COVID19 communications, MyGov has emerged to be a trusted source of information for citizens during these difficult times.

Taking forward the idea of participative governance, MyGov initiated the implementation of MyGov State Instances and has successfully implemented Instances for 15 states namely Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

MyGov Jammu and Kashmir launched yesterday, are the 16th MyGov Instance and 1st ever MyGov for any Union Territory in 7+ years journey of MyGov.

(With Inputs from PIB)