YouTube TV on iOS now supports picture-in-picture mode

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 31-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

YouTube TV has rolled out support for the picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to iOS 15+ devices, the company announced on Wednesday. The feature is already available on Android.

For the unversed, Picture-in-picture shrinks the video into a small player that you can move around your home screen and position over other apps. With this feature turned on, you can continue watching videos on the YouTube TV app while using other apps on your iPhone or iPad.

To use the feature, simply select a video to watch and swipe from the bottom of the screen to return to your device's homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen.

If you haven't received the feature yet, you should get it in a few days.

"The PiP feature on YouTube TV is slowly rolling out and should be available to you soon. If you're still not seeing it, we recommend checking it out at a later time. Also, make sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your devices," the company said in response to customer queries posted on Twitter.

