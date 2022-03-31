Tech Mahindra, Airtel partner to build and market innovative digital solutions

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and market innovative enterprise-grade digital solutions to help grow India's digital economy.

Combining Airtel's industry-leading integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G-ready mobile network, Fiber, SDWAN, and IoT and Tech Mahindra's proven system integration capabilities, the partnership will build cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers.

"Airtel and Tech Mahindra have a shared vision of supporting the growth of India's digital ecosystem. We are delighted to join forces with Tech Mahindra to bring to market a range of cutting-edge digital solutions for the emerging requirements of enterprises," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO-Enterprise Business, Bharti Airtel.

The partnership will set up a joint 5G innovation lab for developing 'Make in India' use cases for the Indian and global markets. They will also bring to market customized Enterprise Grade Private Networks.

Airtel and Tech Mahindra will initially focus on segments such as Automobiles, Aviation, Ports, Utilities, Chemicals, Oil & Gas and expand to other industries going forward.

The duo will also offer secure Cloud and Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions to businesses and also explore leveraging Tech Mahindra's technological expertise to support Airtel in Cloud Engineering, implementation of tools for Cloud Orchestration.

Commenting on this partnership, Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "We are excited to partner with Airtel to provide innovative and cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers. In line with Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOWTM framework, this collaboration is focused on offering next-generation services to the Indian market by enabling transformation via network, cloud engineering and customer experience."