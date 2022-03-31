Railways awards Wabtec contract for its OMRS project

The Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshops (COFMOW) of the Railways has awarded a contract to US-based Wabtec Corporation for its Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS) project, the company said on Thursday.

The new and automated OMRS system is part of the Railways' ''Smart Yard'' initiative and will improve the availability of coaches, wagons, and locomotives by detecting and addressing defects, and preventing in-service failures.

''Indian Railways is at the forefront of deploying digital solutions to modernise operations and drive efficiency across its network,'' said Nalin Jain, Digital Electronics Group President, Wabtec Corporation.

''This order supports their 'Smart Yard' initiative, which will showcase the next generation of condition-based predictive maintenance technologies. The OMRS systems will streamline Indian Railways' operations by automating the inspections of bearings and wheels and pinpointing customised maintenance to maximise the utilisation of its rolling stock,'' Jain said.

The OMRS is a wayside solution comprising the Rail Bearing Acoustic Monitor (RailBAM) and the Wheel Condition Monitor (WCM/ WILD) to detect faults in the axle-journal bearings and wheels of rolling stock.

The RailBAM technology uses acoustic signatures from bearings to identify bearing defects in advance before they would be identified through human inspection. The WCM technology uses impact forces exerted by wheels on to the rail to identify wheel defects.

The OMRS systems enable operators to optimally plan inspections and removal of defective bearings and wheels based on their condition instead of fixed time-based inspection schedules, resulting in a healthier and reliable fleet.

The COFMOW is managing the deployment of Indian Railways' smart yards across the country. As part of the contract, Wabtec's teams in Australia and India will lead the design, development, supply, installation, and commissioning of 97 OMRS equipment sets in various zonal railway locations across the country.

