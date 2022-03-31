Left Menu

U.S. targets Russia's technology sector in fresh sanctions

The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting operators in the technology sector in an effort to prevent Moscow from evading sanctions and expanding Washington's sanctions authorities. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on 21 entities and 13 people, including Joint Stock Company Mikron, the largest Russian manufacturer and exporter of microelectronics and Russia's largest chipmaker.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:00 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting operators in the technology sector in an effort to prevent Moscow from evading sanctions and expanding Washington's sanctions authorities.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on 21 entities and 13 people, including Joint Stock Company Mikron, the largest Russian manufacturer and exporter of microelectronics and Russia's largest chipmaker. The Treasury also expanded sanctions authorities to include the aerospace, marine and electronics sectors of the Russian economy. The move allows Washington to impose sanctions on any person or entity determined to operate in those sectors, the Treasury said.

Thursday's move also targeted "malicious cyber actors," the Treasury said. "We will continue to target Putin’s war machine with sanctions from every angle, until this senseless war of choice is over," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

The measures are the latest in a series of sanctions imposed on Moscow by Washington and its allies since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Moscow calls the assault a "special operation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

