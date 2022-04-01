Left Menu

U.S. State Dept sees 'limited' progress on consular access for detained Americans

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:50 IST
There has been "limited additional progress" on Washington's demand for consular access to U.S. citizens detained in Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday, adding that the United States continued to ask for regular and consistent access to detainees.

The State department said last week that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was allowed contact with detained American basketball player Brittney Griner and she was found to be in good condition.

