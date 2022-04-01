Left Menu

NASA's SOFIA observatory studies neighboring galaxy from Chile

The U.S. space agency NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a state-of-the-art Boeing 747 fitted with a telescope able to observe the entire infrared spectrum, arrived in Chile this month, marking its first visit to South America. "We're an infrared observatory and we are filling the gap between the visible light and the X-ray light for astronomers to study the universe," said Ed Harmon, manager of operations for SOFIA.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 01-04-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 02:45 IST
NASA's SOFIA observatory studies neighboring galaxy from Chile
  • Country:
  • Argentina

An airplane-borne telescope has flown high above Chile at night this month to observe a sliver of the universe as scientists aim to gain a better understanding of how stars are born. The U.S. space agency NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a state-of-the-art Boeing 747 fitted with a telescope able to observe the entire infrared spectrum, arrived in Chile this month, marking its first visit to South America.

"We're an infrared observatory and we are filling the gap between the visible light and the X-ray light for astronomers to study the universe," said Ed Harmon, manager of operations for SOFIA. SOFIA's main goal in Chile, Harmon added, was to collect data on the Large Magellanic Cloud - one of the closest galaxies to our Milky Way - which is easily observable from the vantage point of Santiago. The team also collected data on a number of celestial objects visible only from Earth's southern hemisphere.

Harmon said SOFIA has been mapping infrared observations for years and hopes the recent flights in Chile can help complete the study. The two-week mission in Chile started on March 18. "This mission here in Chile will help us conclude and finalize that proposal and hopefully produce a very important science paper on the Magellanic Cloud characteristics in the near future," Harmon said.

NASA hopes that data about the Large Magellanic Cloud will help scientists better understand how stars are formed. SOFIA flies at an altitude of more than 45,000 feet (13,700 meters) at the edge of the atmosphere, which blocks most infrared rays. Once at the required altitude, the fuselage opens up so a telescope with a 8.2-foot (2.5-meter) diameter can observe the sky and start recording data that scientists analyze later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
4
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022