Google Docs adds new assistive writing features

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:29 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google has added several new assistive writing features in Docs that offer a variety of stylistic and writing suggestions as you compose documents.

As you type, you will now see suggestions for:

  • alternate wording
  • using active voice
  • making sentence structure more concise
  • use of more inclusive language
  • potential inappropriate words

Google says these suggestions will help guide you when there are opportunities to avoid repeated or unnecessary words, helping diversify your writing and ensuring you're using the most effective word for the situation.

Additionally, Google Docs will now flag potentially discriminatory or inappropriate language while providing suggestions on how to make your writing more inclusive and appropriate for your audience.

"We hope this will help elevate your writing style and make more dynamic, clear, inclusive, and concise documents," Google says.

Tone and style suggestions in Google Docs are indicated with a purple underline. Clicking the underline will show a brief description of the suggestion - you can accept or reject the suggestion from here.

Tone and style suggestions in Google Docs will be available to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus. On the other hand, Word warnings will be available to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Up.

Read the official announcement post for more details.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

