Resulticks brings real-time, smart customer-engagement solutions for verticals to the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resulticks today announced that it has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to collaborate on transforming the landscape of real-time customer engagement and communications. Together with the best of Qualcomm Technologies' IoT solutions and services, Resulticks' customer engagement solution will add new dimensions to end-consumer experiences, while also accelerating top-line growth for brands.

As one of the fastest growing AI-powered customer engagement solutions, Resulticks has always been ahead of the curve in enabling seamless journeys across the offline and online worlds through the handling of streams of data, events, and digital signals at scale. With the ever-increasing demand for context-based targeting and hyper-personalization, there are infinite ways in which these signals, communications, and analytics can come together at every juncture of the customer lifecycle from lead acquisition to conversion resulting in loyalty.

As part of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Resulticks can now facilitate brands to go beyond the usual touchpoints in this journey to leverage the signals from a gamut of sensors, wearables, smart devices, and digital screens that has remained largely untouched today.

''We are pleased to have Resulticks join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem where we can together accelerate digital transformation and make it easier for businesses and entities looking to deliver smart AI-powered solutions for enhanced customer engagement,'' said Ashok Tipirneni, director and head of platform product management, Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

''Our aspiration has always been to be at the forefront of digital evolution, transformation and customer engagement,'' said Mani Gopalaratnam, CEO, Resulticks. ''For example, we are one of the first solutions of our kind to leverage edge and serverless technology and WebAssembly technologies to deliver what is really real-time engagement. But, it is also not about technology for technology's sake. With Qualcomm Technologies, we believe we have all the right ingredients in the right place and at the right time to deliver smart solutions across verticals like retail, telecom, and banking that will deliver tangible outcomes to businesses, consumers, and the entire ecosystem. We are delighted and looking forward to making a difference with Qualcomm Technologies.'' About Qualcomm Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Resulticks Resulticks is a real-time, big-data-driven customer engagement solution built from the ground up by experts in marketing, technology, and business strategy to deliver topline growth. Outcomes-focused and enabled by the world's first customer data blockchain, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true omnichannel engagement. With its AI-powered, customer-centric approach and attribution at the segment-of-one level, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. For more information, please log on to www.resulticks.com. Follow Resulticks on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

