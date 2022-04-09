Left Menu

European Commission pledges 1 billion euros to support Ukraine

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:08 IST
The European Commission will pledge 1 billion euros to support Ukraine and countries receiving refugees fleeing the war following Russia's invasion, the president of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Saturday. "Six hundred million of those will go to Ukraine, to the Ukrainian authorities and partially to the United Nations," von der Leyen said at a fundraising event for Ukraine in Waraw, Poland.

"And 400 million euros will go to the frontline states that are doing such an outstanding job and helping the refugees that are coming," she said.

