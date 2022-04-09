RCB beat MI by 7 wickets in IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore 152 for 3 in 18.3 overs Anuj Rawat 66 Jaydev Unadkat 130.
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.
Invited to bat, Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (26) added 50 runs off 38 balls but MI suffered a collapse to slump to 62 for 5.
However, Suryakumar Yadav (68) hit a rearguard unbeaten fifty to lift MI to a respectable 151 for six.
In reply, RCB chased down the target, scoring 152 for 3 in 18.3 overs, riding on a half-century from Anuj Rawat (66) and Virat Kohli (48 not out). For RCB, Harshal Patel (2/23) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) were the top bowlers, while Akash Deep (1/20) also accounted for a wicket. Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 151 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out; Harshal Patel 2/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 152 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Anuj Rawat 66; Jaydev Unadkat 1/30).
