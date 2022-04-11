Science News Roundup: Space station's first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform; Ukraine conflict hurts Russian science, as West pulls funding

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Ukraine conflict hurts Russian science, as West pulls funding

Dozens of international scientists have arrived each year since 2000 at Russia's remote Northeast Science Station on the Kolyma River in Siberia to study climate change in the Arctic environment. Not this year, though.

Space station's first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform

The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) were welcomed aboard the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a weeklong science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.

Their arrival came about 21 hours after the four-man team representing Houston-based startup company Axiom Space Inc lifted off on Friday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, riding atop a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.

