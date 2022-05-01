Left Menu

NBA fines Suns USD 25,000 over injury reporting rules

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-05-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 09:50 IST
Phoenix Suns Image Credit: Flickr
The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns USD 25,000 for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker's participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker returned from a strained right hamstring to help the Suns beat the Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night in New Orleans in the series-ending game.

The Suns will open the second round at home against Dallas on Monday night.

