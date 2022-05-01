NBA fines Suns USD 25,000 over injury reporting rules
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-05-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 09:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns USD 25,000 for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker's participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Booker returned from a strained right hamstring to help the Suns beat the Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night in New Orleans in the series-ending game.
The Suns will open the second round at home against Dallas on Monday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Orleans
- Dallas
- Game 6 of the
- Pelicans
- USD 25
- 000
- Phoenix Suns
- Devin Booker's
- Suns
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine says 2,500-3,000 of its troops killed in war, no count of civilian deaths
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
WRAPUP 2-Ukrainian president says up to 3,000 troops killed so far; new explosions hit cities
Maha Assembly bypoll: Cong retains Kolhapur North seat by over 18,000 votes
Assam: Eight killed, over 20,000 affected in 592 villages due to heavy rainfall, severe storm