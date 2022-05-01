India win silver in Asian Youth Beach Handball

India have won a silver medal at the second Asian Girls Youth Beach Handball Championship in Bangkok, the national federation announced on Sunday.

The Indian girls twice defeated Hong Kong, while against the hosts Thailand they won once and lost another to finish second and bag a silver in the tournament held from April 25-30.

The Indian team was represented by Anushka Chauhan, Jassi, Sanjana Kumari, Chetna Devi, Vanshika Mehta, Isha Majumdar.

Their silver-medal finish also earned them a spot in the World Youth Beach Handball Championship.

The senior women's team on the other hand finished with a bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)