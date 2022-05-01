Left Menu

India win silver in Asian Youth Beach Handball

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:14 IST
India win silver in Asian Youth Beach Handball
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

India have won a silver medal at the second Asian Girls Youth Beach Handball Championship in Bangkok, the national federation announced on Sunday.

The Indian girls twice defeated Hong Kong, while against the hosts Thailand they won once and lost another to finish second and bag a silver in the tournament held from April 25-30.

The Indian team was represented by Anushka Chauhan, Jassi, Sanjana Kumari, Chetna Devi, Vanshika Mehta, Isha Majumdar.

Their silver-medal finish also earned them a spot in the World Youth Beach Handball Championship.

The senior women's team on the other hand finished with a bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022