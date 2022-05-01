Left Menu

Operation underway to evacuate people from steel plant in Ukrainian city of Mariupol: UN

PTI | Zaporizhzhia | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:18 IST
The United Nations has confirmed that an operation to evacuate people from a steel plant in the bombed-out Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway.

UN humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu told The Associated Press on Sunday that the effort to bring people out of sprawling Azovstal steel plant was being done in collaboration with the International Committee for the Red Cross and in coordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials. He called the situation “very complex” and would not give further details.

Up to 1,000 civilians are believed to be hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

