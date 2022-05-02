C-DOT and C-DAC sign MoU for cooperation in diverse areas of Telecom and ICT

Centre for Development of Telematics(C-DOT), the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing(C-DAC), an autonomous Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the SemiconIndia 2022 event at Bangalore on 30th April, 2022 with the objective of working together in the diverse areas of Telecom and ICT to boost indigenous technological design and development.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by Shri Daniel Jebaraj, Director, C-DOT and Shri E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC in the august presence of Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and senior officers from both the organizations.

The signing of MOU will help both the organizations leverage each other's strength in their respective domains.

C-DOT is a premier telecom R&D organization under the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, carrying out advanced research and developmental activities in narrowband and broadband switching and transmission networks, terrestrial radio systems, satellite systems, optical communication equipment, network protocols, advanced security solutions and network management systems. C-DOT is hailed as the progenitor of the indigenous telecom revolution in the nation. With more than three decades of its relentless R&D efforts in the indigenous design, development and production of telecom technologies especially suited to the Indian landscape, have been in the technology forefront and has significantly contributed to Indian Telecom Network's digitization.

C-DAC was set up to emerge as a premier R&D institution for the design, development and deployment of electronic and ICT technologies and applications for socio economic advancement with the mission of expanding the frontiers of Information and Communication Technologies, evolving technology solutions, architectures, systems and standards for nationally important problems, achieving rapid and effective spread of knowledge by overcoming language barriers through application of technologies, sharing experience and know-how to help build advanced competence in the field of Information Technology, bringing benefits of Information Technology to society, and utilizing the Intellectual Property generated by converting it to business opportunities.

Both C-DOT and C-DAC have agreed to collaborate and work jointly, in identification and development of activities in the areas of 4G/5G, Broadband, IOT/M2M, packet core, Computing etc. Specific Project Agreements will be signed as and when required to enumerate the specific roles and responsibilities.

On this occasion, Dr RajKumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT said that C-DOT is keen on aligning its indigenous R&D endeavours with that of C-DAC for meeting the overreaching objectives of national development. Both C-DOT and C-DAC are leaders in their respective areas and this MOU will bring great synergy between the two organizations and leverage each other's strengths to develop world-class technologies.

Shri E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC, remarked that the partnership between C-DOT and CDAC to carry out R&D in advanced technology areas will help meet the telecom and ICT requirements of the country. All this will strengthen the national networks, keep them secure, boost seamless connectivity and provide advanced applications which will bolster the foundation of "Atmanirbhar Bharat". C-DOT has indigenously developed 4G/LTE solutions and working on 5G and we hope to work with C-DOT to carry out advanced research in this area along with other areas mutually identified by both C-DOT and C-DAC.

C-DOT and C-DAC reiterated their firm commitment towards building indigenous capabilities for the digital transformation of the country as part of the celebration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

(With Inputs from PIB)