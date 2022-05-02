Avani Institute of Design Curates Metaplay Workshop Using Emerging Technologies within the AEC Industry

Avani Institute of Design in collaboration with Design Future Foundation (DFF), USA, and DEZACT, London is curating an online design workshop, ‘MetaPlay’ which investigates the potential of using emerging technologies such as parametric design and modeling tools and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality tools to explore and rethink about built environment design using digital media.

This six-day workshop will operate as a micro design studio that will impart hands-on digital and parametric modeling skills as well as skills in using cutting-edge interactive VR tools (UNREAL engine) within the AEC industry. Participants will have the opportunity to learn and collaboratively apply these skills to design and build architectural scale projects within a virtual environment.

Since the pandemic, Avani’s architectural studio pedagogy has made a focused attempt to use the challenges of the pandemic as an opportunity to explore the potential of virtual platforms such as Game/VR/AR for architecture and design. Over these two years a dedicated studio team led by Ar. Vineeth T K, Ar. Athira Balakrishnan, Ar. Mithun Basil and Dr. Soumini Raja systematically have investigate and contribute to the discourse on architecture’s role in the Metaverse. As the Principal of Avani Institute of Design Ar. Tony Joseph explains, “We strongly believe that an early exposure to next-generation digital technology is mandatory for architects of the future. Digital technologies not only make design more efficient, they unlockthe creative and imaginative potential of our students. We are happy that Avani is able to bring these technologies in collaboration with domain experts like DFF and DEZACT.” The workshop, an offshoot of the studio pedagogy, brings together Avani, DFF, and DEZACT to further this exploration, aiming to understandparametric design tools and processes. The workshop aims to provide the student community and hands-on exposure to digital visualization and immersive experience creation for architectural spaces in AR and VR, and a practical guide to end-to-end workflow from conception to production through digital technologies.

For more information visit: http://avani.edu.in PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)