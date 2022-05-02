Samsung releases May 2022 Android security patch for Galaxy S21 series

South Korean tech giant Samsung has once again become the first smartphone brand to release a new Android security patch. After rolling out the May 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy S22 lineup last week, according to GSM Arena, the company will now be releasing the same for the Galaxy S21 series along with a new software update.

The new build has firmware version G991BXXU5CVDD and is currently seeding for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in Italy. However, the rollout is expected to expand to other European countries in a few days, followed by the rest of the markets.

As per GSM Arena, for those who haven't received the new update on their S21/S21+/S21 Ultra yet, they can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings and then the Software update menu. (ANI)

