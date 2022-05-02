Left Menu

Samsung releases May 2022 Android security patch for Galaxy S21 series

South Korean tech giant Samsung has once again become the first smartphone brand to release a new Android security patch.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:02 IST
Samsung releases May 2022 Android security patch for Galaxy S21 series
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean tech giant Samsung has once again become the first smartphone brand to release a new Android security patch. After rolling out the May 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy S22 lineup last week, according to GSM Arena, the company will now be releasing the same for the Galaxy S21 series along with a new software update.

The new build has firmware version G991BXXU5CVDD and is currently seeding for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in Italy. However, the rollout is expected to expand to other European countries in a few days, followed by the rest of the markets.

As per GSM Arena, for those who haven't received the new update on their S21/S21+/S21 Ultra yet, they can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings and then the Software update menu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022