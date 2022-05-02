Left Menu

C-DOT, C-DAC ink pact for cooperation in telecom, ICT fields

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:17 IST
  • India

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) have signed a pact for cooperation in the diverse areas of Telecom and ICT, to spur indigenous technological design and development, according to an official release.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides was signed at the SemiconIndia 2022 event at Bengaluru on April 30, 2022, the release said.

C-DOT is the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecom under the Communications Ministry. It carries out advanced research and developmental activities in narrowband and broadband switching and transmission networks, terrestrial radio systems, satellite systems, optical communication equipment, network protocols, advanced security solutions and network management systems.

On the other hand, C-DAC is an autonomous scientific society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

''The signing of MOU will help both the organisations leverage each other’s strength in their respective domains,'' the release said.

Both C-DOT and C-DAC have agreed to collaborate and work jointly, in identification and development of activities in the areas of 4G/5G, broadband, IOT/M2M (Internet of Things/Machine to Machine), packet core, computing amongst others.

Specific project agreements will be signed as and when required to enumerate the specific roles and responsibilities.

