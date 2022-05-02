Weightlifter Harshada becomes Junior World Champion

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
Harshada Sharad Garud on Monday became India's first weightlifter to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

Harshada claimed the yellow metal with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg) in the women's 45kg category, opening India's account on the opening day of the competition. The 70kg effort in snatch earned Harshada a top-of-the-podium finish while she was second-best in the clean and jerk section, behind Turkey's Bektas Cansu (85kg), who took the home the silver medal with an overall effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).

Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova bagged the bronze 149kg (67kg+82kg) in the non-Olympic category.

The other Indian in the field, Anjali Patel finished fifth overall with a total effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu who won a bronze in 2013 and last year's silver winner Achinta Sheuli are the other Indians who have won medals at the junior world event previously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

