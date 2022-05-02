Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as focus turns to Fed meeting

Updated: 02-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:05 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Monday after closing out a rough April, with investor focus on the Federal Reserve meeting this week where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.28 points at the open to 32,978.49.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.32 points, or 0.03%, at 4,130.61, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.95 points, or 0.02%, to 12,331.69 at the opening bell.

