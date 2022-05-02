Google makes it easier to plan summer travel with new tools

Google is rolling out new features to make travel planning a joy this summer. Starting today, you can now track flight prices for any dates on Google Flights, browse destinations within driving distance and also keep track of properties that pique your interest.

Starting with the flight prices, you can now track prices to find deals for any dates, and you'll get an email if Google detects lower than typical fares in the next 3-6 months.

Secondly, in the Explore section, you'll also see a pink dot and a bubble that reads 'Explore nearby'. Tapping the feature will narrow your search to places you can drive to in a few hours, and you can select any destination to see helpful information including average hotel prices or what kind of weather to expect.

Next up, with new interest layers on the map, you can quickly see which areas have the most options for dining, shopping or sightseeing. You can also tap 'Where to stay' under the search filters to compare top neighbourhoods. Starting today, you can also enter a location in the hotel or vacation rental search bar and a toggle to show properties within a 15 or 30 minute trip by foot or car will appear.

Lastly, Google has introduced a new way to keep track of properties that pique your interest. All you need to do is simply tap the bookmark icon on any hotel or vacation rental, and it'll be saved for easy reference. You can see your saved properties on the Saved tab on mobile or the right-hand panel on desktop.

"Whether you have a destination in mind or are just dreaming about an escape, Google has tools to help you get inspired and research your options so you can book with ease when the time is right," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.