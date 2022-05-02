Left Menu

Yatra launches feature to estimate flights' carbon emissions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 20:43 IST
Yatra launches feature to estimate flights' carbon emissions
  • Country:
  • India

Travel services provider Yatra Online Inc on Monday said it has introduced a feature on its flight booking platform that will estimate carbon emissions of each flight it displays as a step towards promoting sustainable travel.

The feature will highlight carbon emissions and environmental impact of the flights, enabling consumers to make ''mindful and environment friendly booking choices and track the average carbon footprint during their journey'', the Nasdaq-listed firm said in a statement.

''The company believes this will help consumers who use the platform to make more sustainable choices and will help its corporate customers track their carbon footprint,'' it said.

Yatra Online, Inc co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said, ''The addition of this feature to the Yatra platform is just one of the many ways we're helping people make sustainable choices in their everyday lives.'' As a value-driven brand, he further said, ''We understand that one of the barriers to consumers making better choices is a lack of visibility, hence, by delivering clear and consistent information, we are helping to create awareness among travelers and the industry to make more informed travel choices.'' Yatra said the carbon emission estimate will be displayed next to the price and duration of the flight. The estimates are flight-specific and seat-specific. It will vary when looking at economy or first-class seats, as seats that take up more space account for a larger share of total emissions.

Additionally, newer airplanes are generally less polluting than older ones.

''With air travel accounting for around 2.5% of CO2 emissions globally and growing rapidly, Yatra.com has introduced this feature in pursuit of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations General Assembly,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022