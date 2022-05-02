Sweden to re-open embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-05-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 21:16 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden will on Wednesday re-open its embassy in Kyiv after it closed temporarily following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish foreign minister said on Twitter on Monday.
"Sweden will continue to #StandWithUkraine, and is delighted that @SwedeninUA 's diplomatic presence will be back where it belongs," Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on the social media platform.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Ukraine comeback falls short as U.S. win Billie Jean King Cup qualifier
Tennis-Ukraine comeback falls short as U.S. win Billie Jean King Cup qualifier
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russia sets 0300 GMT deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now