Sweden to re-open embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-05-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 21:16 IST
Sweden to re-open embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday
Sweden will on Wednesday re-open its embassy in Kyiv after it closed temporarily following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish foreign minister said on Twitter on Monday.

"Sweden will continue to #StandWithUkraine, and is delighted that @SwedeninUA 's diplomatic presence will be back where it belongs," Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on the social media platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

