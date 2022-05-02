Left Menu

Kickstart FC down Odisha Police, jump to third place

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 21:19 IST
Kickstart FC down Odisha Police, jump to third place

Kickstart FC struck twice in the space of two minutes to beat Odisha Police 2-0 and close in on leaders Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League here on Monday.

Both the teams failed to make any decisive move to settle for a goalless first-half at the Capital Ground here.

Irom Prameshwori Devi (53th) finally broke the stalemate, before Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu completed the tally minutes later.

The Karnataka outfit now are three points shy of leaders Gokulam Kerala (15 points) at third spot, while Sethu, Madurai are on second spot with a match in hand.

At the Seventh Batallion ground, Manisha struck a brace (10th, 89th), while Nisha scored in the second-half as ARA FC completed a one-sided 3-0 win over bottom-placed Hans Women's FC.

ARA FC now have six points from five matches to jump to seventh spot in the 12-team table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022