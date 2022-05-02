Kickstart FC down Odisha Police, jump to third place

Kickstart FC struck twice in the space of two minutes to beat Odisha Police 2-0 and close in on leaders Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League here on Monday.

Both the teams failed to make any decisive move to settle for a goalless first-half at the Capital Ground here.

Irom Prameshwori Devi (53th) finally broke the stalemate, before Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu completed the tally minutes later.

The Karnataka outfit now are three points shy of leaders Gokulam Kerala (15 points) at third spot, while Sethu, Madurai are on second spot with a match in hand.

At the Seventh Batallion ground, Manisha struck a brace (10th, 89th), while Nisha scored in the second-half as ARA FC completed a one-sided 3-0 win over bottom-placed Hans Women's FC.

ARA FC now have six points from five matches to jump to seventh spot in the 12-team table.

