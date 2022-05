Soccer-UEFA bans Russia from women's Euros, World Cup qualifying

UEFA has disqualified Russia from the Women's European Championship in July and from qualifying for next year's World Cup following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

UEFA has also banned Russia from bidding to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032, while no Russian clubs will be allowed to compete in European competitions next season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)