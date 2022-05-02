Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA bans Russia from women's Euros, World Cup qualifying

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:32 IST
Soccer-UEFA bans Russia from women's Euros, World Cup qualifying

UEFA has disqualified Russia from the Women's European Championship in July and from qualifying for next year's World Cup following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

UEFA has also banned Russia from bidding to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032, while no Russian clubs will be allowed to compete in European competitions next season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
3
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022