Twitter estimates spam, fake accounts represent less than 5% of users -filing
Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 02:34 IST
Twitter said in a filing on Monday it estimates false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter.
The social media company had 229 million users who were served advertising in the first quarter.
