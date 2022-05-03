PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

HSBC to leave long-time New York headquarters for new west side tower https://on.ft.com/3LEKaqh Boris Johnson joins last-ditch bid to win Arm listing for London https://on.ft.com/3LGxXkN

Spirit Airlines rejects JetBlue's acquisition offer https://on.ft.com/3Fo02v7 Apple charged by Brussels with abusing its market power in mobile payments https://on.ft.com/3LDtfV7

Overview The U.S. arm of HSBC Holdings Plc will relocate its headquarters to Tishman Speyer's new tower under construction in Manhattan, New York.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined a final push to convince SoftBank Group Corp-backed chip designer Arm to list in London. Ultra low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines rejected JetBlue Airways Corp's $3.6 billion takeover offer.

EU antitrust regulators charged the iPhone maker Apple Inc with breaking competition law by restricting rivals' access to its contactless technology. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

