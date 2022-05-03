Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

• The moto g52 will go on sale today, May 3, at midnight on Flipkart, and will be available at an impressive, discounted price starting at Rs 13, 499* (including the HDFC bank offer). Also, enjoy benefits worth Rs 2,549 from Reliance Jio. • The moto g52 brings the latest innovation with a revolutionary pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display enabling the slimmest bezels for the ultimate maximum viewing experience. It is also thinner, lighter, and more durable – truly the best OLED technology there is. Weighing just 169gm and at 7.99mm thickness, the moto g52 is India's slimmest and lightest smartphone in its segment.

• For the best user experience, the moto g52 comes with Stereo Speakers, a smooth Ad-free Android 12 experience, IP52 water repellent design, 5000mAh battery with 33W charging, and guarantees a power efficient performance with Snapdragon 680.

Motorola is back again with another edition in its g franchise. The moto g52 goes on sale from today at midnight onwards on Flipkart and leading retail stores. Enjoy the best features with the slimmest and lightest design in the segment at an amazing starting price of Rs 13,499*. Motorola is revolutionizing the game with some impressive designs and impressive updates, completely changing the definition of a premium budget smartphone. The moto g52 comes with the revolutionary pOLED FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which is more premium and immersive, thinner, and durable. It also enables the slimmest bezels for a borderless design for the best viewing experience. The phone also comes with a massive 360Hz touch sampling rate and 25% extra color gamut with DCI- P3 technology. It also has DC dimming and SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification.

Admired for its design, the moto g52 is India's slimmest and lightest smartphone and is only 7.99mm thin and 169gm light. It also boasts IP52 water and dust resistance. Experience an ad-free Android 12 interface with moto g52 and an assured Android 13 upgrade along with 3 years of security updates to always keep you ahead. Catch every beat and rhythm with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos®.

The moto g52 comes with a best-in-class 33W TurboPower charging paired with a massive 5000mAh battery to guarantee all-day long performance. Furthermore, the device is powered by Snapdragon 680, the most energy-efficient processor for the ultimate seamless user experience.

Capture every moment in high resolution with a 50MP quad function camera system and 8MP Ultrawide and 16MP front camera for smooth and clear selfies. Lastly, protect your data from harmful malware and unwanted virus with motorola's business-grade security of ThinkShield. Other key features include 1TB expandable storage with a microSD card, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Face unlock. You also get the best-in-class connectivity with carrier aggregation, 2x2 MIMO, and NFC.

Availability & Pricing moto g52 will go on sale today, May 3rd at noon in two different color variants, Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White on Flipkart and leading retail stores only.

Variant Special Introductory Price Including HDFC bank offer 4+64 GB Rs. 14, 499 Rs. 13, 499 6+128 GB Rs. 16, 499 Rs. 15, 499 For more information, visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g52-charcoal-grey-64-gb/p/itm8a96aeaed01c9 Exclusive Offers HDFC Bank offer Customers can avail themselves of an instant discount of Rs 1000 online and in retail stores on both available variants 4+64GB & 6+128 GB. T&C Apply Reliance Jio Offer Consumers can avail of benefits worth Rs. 2,549 from Reliance Jio, which includes: • Rs. 2,000 Cashback on recharge • Rs. 549 off on an annual subscription of ZEE5 To know more: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g52-offer-2022 LEGAL AND DISCLAIMERS [General] Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

for BTL takeaway materials and website MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Packaging/Manual Designed and manufactured by/for Motorola Mobility LLC.

[Trademarks statement and universal disclaimer] If Google products are mentioned (Please note that these are examples and may vary depending on the Google product included in your marketing asset): Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

If a microSD card is mentioned (Please note that these are examples and may vary depending on the product included in your marketing asset): MICROSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC.

If Android 12 is mentioned (Please note that these are examples and may vary depending on the product included in your marketing asset): Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

If Google Lens is mentioned (Please note that these are examples and may vary depending on the product included in your marketing asset): Google Lens is a trademark of Google LLC.

If Google Assistant is mentioned (Please note that these are examples and may vary depending on the product included in your marketing asset): Google Assistant is a trademark of Google LLC.

If storage disclaimer is needed: Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; this may change with software updates.

If the UI screen is shown Screen images are simulated. Phone UI for illustration purposes only, and subject to change.

1 [Battery and charger] Battery life All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

for BTL non-takeaway materials Based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary.

for BTL extremely reduced space materials ONLY (and ONLY if accompanied by (close to) other materials that include the full battery disclaimer) Based on a median mixed usage profile, actual battery life will vary.

NOTE: Only use when not using the charging disclaimer.

The charger Battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progress. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Median users can get up to 6 hours of battery life in 15 min of charge. A battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progress. Chargers are sold separately in some markets. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

for BTL non-takeaway materials Battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progress. Based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary.

NOTE: The charging disclaimer covers both battery usage and charging claims.

Use cases Battery life claims are approximate and based on optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

[Notes] *Go to 'Settings > System> Gestures> Press and hold the power button to map the Power button as the button for Google Assistant. Then, long press the Power button to wake Google Assistant up for answers. You can also go back to 'Settings > System> Gestures> Press and hold the power button to unmap, so the Power button will not be the trigger. Instead, you can say 'Hey Google' to wake up Google Assistant. 2 [50MP-Quad Pixel but the actual resolution is 12.5MP] The 50MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP. 3 [Storage] Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; this may change with software updates. 4 [Wide angle lens] Compared with the measured area of a standard 78° (FOV) camera in the same aspect ratio. 5 [Dedicated Dual SIM Slot] Check with your carrier or retailer for availability. 6 [microSD Card] Supports up to 1 TB microSD card, and microSD cards are sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card. 7 [Color and memory/ storage options] Varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability. 8 [Water-repellent design] Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof. 9 [Google Lens] Not all languages are supported. A list of current languages supported by Google Lens can be found here: lens.google.com. 10 [Google Assistant] Not all languages are supported. A list of current languages supported by Google Assistant can be found here: assistant.google.com.

11 [NFC] Available only in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region (excluding India). 12 [Turbo Power™ 33W Charger] Maximum 28W charge; TurboPower™ charging capable only with Motorola TurboPower™ charger; Motorola TurboPower™ 33W charger (included in the box in LATAM and India) does not increase maximum charge capability.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: moto g52, the most budget-friendly smartphone with a revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, slimmest and lightest design in the segment, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® Android 12, and more, goes on sale today, midnight on Flipkart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)