Left Menu

ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra jumps 10 spots to achieve career-best world no 38, Sathiyan is world no 34

Young Sreeja Akula, who is world no 68, has gained 39 spots from 107th position.The last Indian woman to be in top-100 is Reeth Tennison, who has gained an astounding 197 spots to be world no 97. In the mens doubles, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai are ranked 28th in the while the pair of Sathiyan-Sharath are placed 35th.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 14:28 IST
ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra jumps 10 spots to achieve career-best world no 38, Sathiyan is world no 34
Manika Batra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ace paddler Manika Batra attained a career-high singles ranking of 38 with a jump of 10 spots while G Sathiyan was the best-placed Indian male at 34 in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings.

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal also gained a place to be world no 37 as most of the Indian players made fair gains in the latest charts.

While Sharath and Sathiyan are the only two male players in the top-100, there are three more apart from Manika in the women's list.

At no 66 is Archana Kamath, who has made a big leap from her previous rank of world no 92. Young Sreeja Akula, who is world no 68, has gained 39 spots from 107th position.

The last Indian woman to be in top-100 is Reeth Tennison, who has gained an astounding 197 spots to be world no 97. In the men's doubles, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai are ranked 28th in the while the pair of Sathiyan-Sharath are placed 35th. In the best ranking across categories, Manika and Archana are ranked world no 4 in the women's doubles section while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee are next best in the world no 29.

In the mixed doubles section, Manika and Sathiyan are ranked world no 6 while Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath are worlds no 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022