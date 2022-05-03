UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT

Britain is poised to shelve plans to provide statutory powers to a new technology regulator, in a blow to global efforts to curb the dominance of internet companies, including Google and Facebook, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/39yW8DG on Tuesday.

The government's new legislative program is not expected to include a bill to provide a statutory underpinning to the digital markets unit that is based within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the FT reported, citing people briefed on the situation. "Our pro-competition regime will change the conduct of the most powerful tech firms and protect the businesses and consumers who rely on them right across the economy," a spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport said in an email.

"We will be responding to our consultation shortly. We cannot comment on timelines for potential future legislation." The CMA did not respond to a request for comment.

Britain announced in 2020 a plan to set up the digital markets unit in order to impose a new competition regime to prevent Google and Facebook from using their dominance to push out smaller firms and disadvantaged consumers. The Queen's Speech due on May 10, which will outline the government's legislative program for the coming year, is not expected to include a bill that would provide the unit with statutory powers, the FT reported.

The CMA had called for tougher rules to check the dominance of tech giants in 2020, a year after it began a probe into the influence of the U.S. platforms and how they collected and used personal data and consumers' interests. In 2019, Google and Facebook accounted for nearly 80% of the UK's digital advertising spending of about 14 billion pounds ($17.5 billion), helped by their large user and databases and deep pockets, the CMA had said. ($1 = 0.7985 pounds)

