SCOREBOARD: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:06 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha c Mayank Agarwal b Rabada 21 Shubman Gill run out 9 Sai Sudharsan not out 65 Hardik Pandya c Jitesh Sharma b Rishi Dhawan 1 David Miller c Rabada b Livingstone 11 Rahul Tewatia c Sandeep Sharma b Rabada11 Rashid Khan c Jitesh Sharma b Rabada 0 Pradeep Sangwan b Arshdeep Singh 2 Lockie Ferguson c Livingstone b Rabada 5 Alzarri Joseph not out 4 Extras: (b-2, lb-4, w-8, nb-1) 15 Total: 143/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 17-1, 34-2, 44-3, 67-4, 112-5, 112-6, 122-7, 129-8 Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-17-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-33-4, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-35-1, Rishi Dhawan 4-0-26-1, Liam Livingstone 2.3-0-15-1, Rahul Chahar 1.3-0-11-0.

