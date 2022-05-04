BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "Twitter Will Always Be Free For Casual Users, But Maybe A Slight Cost For Commercial/Government Users"- Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 05:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 05:05 IST
May 3 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK SAYS "TWITTER WILL ALWAYS BE FREE FOR CASUAL USERS, BUT MAYBE A SLIGHT COST FOR COMMERCIAL/GOVERNMENT USERS"- TWEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement