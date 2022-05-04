Science News Roundup: COVID worsens asthma in children; a booster after infection not as beneficial vs Omicron; Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 10:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. COVID-19 worsens asthma in children

Small launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc on Monday captured a falling rocket stage out of the air with a helicopter before dropping it in the ocean, appearing to achieve a partially successful test of the company's novel cost-savings approach to recovering used rockets for multiple mission to space. The demonstration, involving parachutes and a long cable hanging from a helicopter, sought to check off a key milestone for the Long Beach, California-based company as it ventures to slash the cost of sending things into space, an industry trend pioneered by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX.

(With inputs from agencies.)

