Left Menu

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Last week, Reuters reported that Musk told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets and crack down on executive pay to slash costs at the social media platform company.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-05-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 10:46 IST
Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Elon Musk (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter Inc might charge a "slight" fee for commercial and government users, part of the billionaire entrepreneur's push to grow revenue which has lagged behind larger rivals like Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet. "Some revenue is better than none!" he added in another tweet. Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Last week, Reuters reported that Musk told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets and crackdown on executive pay to slash costs at the social media platform company. Musk also told the banks he planned to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral, sources told Reuters.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said the reach of Twitter was currently only "niche," and he would want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it. Musk, also the chief executive officer of top electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month.

In tweets that were subsequently deleted, Musk suggested changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising, and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin. After inking the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022