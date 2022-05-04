EU to sanction Russian lenders Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Agricultural Bank - source
The European Commission has proposed to sanction Russian lenders Credit Bank of Moscow and the Russian Agricultural Bank, an EU source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday the head of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Sberbank would also be sanctioned. EU governments need to back the proposal before it is adopted.
