Cisco’s Duo sets up data centre in India

Cloud-based secure access provider Duo on Wednesday announced the launch of its first data centre in India to help customers boost cyber defences and meet data localisation needs.

The launch of the data centre in Mumbai is a part of Duo's global expansion strategy, according to a statement.

Duo, now part of Cisco, is setting up a data centre in India for enhanced compliance, the statement said, adding this is the latest in Cisco’s investments to build future-ready and data-compliant security infrastructure in the country.

''The data centre will enable all functionality from Duo’s zero-trust platform, including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), VPN-less remote access, device trust, passwordless (in public preview), and adaptive risk-based policies,'' it noted.

The local data centre would enable businesses to enhance their performance by improving connection stability.

''As Indian organisations ramp up their security, they must focus on building a robust cloud-based, automated architecture to facilitate remote management of highly distributed users, applications, and networks,'' Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC said.

The India data centre is a part of a global network spread across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Indian companies, large and small, are accelerating their digital transformation. This, however, brings about the challenge of keeping pace with an increasingly complex threat landscape. Recently, a Cisco survey found that 37 per cent of cybersecurity technologies used by firms in India are considered outdated by their security leaders. ''Recognising that the need to improve preparedness has never been greater, nearly nine in 10 Indian companies surveyed are investing in a zero-trust strategy - including passwordless security - to permit better agility, visibility, and control,'' the company said.

