GOQii launches programme for diabetes care

GOQii, which positions itself as a smart tech-enabled preventive healthcare company focusing on digital therapeutics, on Wednesday launched an integrated programme for diabetes care.

The programme packs in a GOQii Smart Vital Plus device, a connected Glucometer -Contour Plus+1 with 10 test strips, doctor consult, 2 HbA1c tests and six months personalised diabetes coaching, according to a statement.

The solution is priced at Rs 6,999, it added.

''GOQii...launches the first-of-its-kind integrated lifestyle medicine programme - the GOQii Diabetes Care for people diagnosed with diabetes,'' the statement said.

The programme is aimed at helping people with diabetes to better manage their condition along with external help and expert guidance.

''We are elated to launch the first of its kind 'Diabetes Care programme'. GOQii is integrating personalised, real time and actionable insights into the daily lives of people living with diabetes, enabling improved quality of life and clinical outcomes, Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, said.

