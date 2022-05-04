Bengaluru-based deep tech startup SatSure acquires Farm Management software CropTrails to aid its Global Expansion plans

• SatSure acquires farm management software CropTrails • It will help SatSure expand and strengthen its international market reach into its target geographies in Africa, LATAM and SEA BENGALURU, India, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SatSure, a deep tech startup working at the intersection of spacetech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Software as a Service (SaaS) to drive decision intelligence, is pleased to announce the acquisition of SaaS application CropTrails, which was conceptualised and incorporated in the year 2018 by Indore-based startup OEPP Innovations Private Limited.

CropTrails is a web and android application designed to bridge gaps in the processes of farm management. The mobile application is used as an information collecting tool by the field officers or supervisors to record and digitise information about farmers, farms and crops. The application allows the users to monitor and control the crop cycle, track input usage like fertilisers, access weather forecasts, and track farm visits by the supervisors, among others. CropTrails also doubles as a field force productivity monitoring tool with in-built role-based user management. Currently, CropTrails is assisting contract farming companies, FPO's and microfinance institutions across India, South East Asia and African nations.

This development comes in after SatSure raised US$ 5 million in Pre-Series A funding in a round earlier this year. SatSure shall be transforming CropTrails into a no-code platform for IT teams of agribusinesses to rapidly prototype and build their in-house tool that can be easily integrated with SatSure Sparta's datasets. SatSure has always believed that one size cannot fit all, and this is strongly applicable to farm management technology, which includes process automation tools that need regular customisations to extract their true value for organisations.

''Farm digitisation tools like CropTrails are necessary for countries such as Nigeria and the Philippines. It forms the first digital layers on top of which other services can be rendered. Thus this acquisition will help SatSure expand further and strengthen its international market reach into its target geographies in Africa, LATAM and SEA. SatSure will also use the collected data and feed it into its proprietary algorithms to increase its learning rate as part of this deal,'' said Prateep Basu, founder and CEO of SatSure Priyan Shah, CEO of OEPP Innovations, added, ''We have had a long-standing and successful partnership with SatSure, and with this move, we are confident that CropTrails will evolve into a globally competitive product. Digitisation and traceability are the two pillars on which CropTrails has been built, and SatSure's competency in generating predictive insights using satellite imagery will only add more value to it.'' Please reach out to info@satsure.co to know more about CropTrails and how SatSure can be of help to agribusiness.

About SatSure SatSure offers three main decision intelligence products: a) SatSure Sparta: a platform for providing agriculture and climate-related insights on open innovation, freemium model; b) SatSure SAGE: life cycle risk monitoring and business intelligence product suite for agriculture banking; c) SatSure SKIES: high-resolution satellite imagery-based infrastructure change detection product suite.

Website - https:atsure.co/ For queries, please reach out to: Sarvesh Kurane sarvesh@satsure.co Shreya Ganguly shreya.g@satsure.co PWR PWR

