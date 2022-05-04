Samsung Internet 17.0 released with user-centric privacy and security features

Samsung has released Internet 17.0, the latest version of its mobile browser, with new user-centric privacy and security features. The updated browser is available for download on Google Play or Galaxy Store starting today.

First up, Samsung Internet 17.0 includes the AI-powered Smart anti-tracking function set as default. It will help to block third parties attempting to track users' personal information and users can also default to a safer HTTPS setting when typing a URL on the latest version.

With this version, a visual snapshot of a user's privacy dashboard is available via the Quick Access page, which provides a detailed record of weekly activities and settings that can be adjusted to suit users' privacy preferences.

In addition, the latest browser update also provides a way to use external security or on-device security keys as an alternative for SMS or App-based two-factor authentication, the company said.

Next up, Samsung Internet 17.0 includes several enhancements to its overall user experience, including the ability to drag and drop tabs into custom tab groups.

This update also improves search experiences across bookmarks, history and saved pages. The browser recognizes common user typos and can process word-based matching queries to find phrases or sentences from a database based on bookmarks and saved pages.

Additionally, translation capabilities have been enhanced with the addition of five more languages - Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Vietnamese. This brings the total number to 26 including - Arabic, Bulgarian, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Rumanian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, and Turkish.