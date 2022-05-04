Left Menu

MotoGP, Tata Communications renews pact, to increase viewership base

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:03 IST
MotoGP, Tata Communications renews pact, to increase viewership base
MotoGP on Wednesday renewed their multi-year collaboration with global digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications that will bring live race action to fans in over 200 countries worldwide.

Tata Communications media edge services will allow MotoGP to continue to ensure excellent video quality, coupled with tremendous speed, delivering the race live from the track to the viewers' screens in just a few tenths of a second, said the statement.

As per the collaboration, Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial and television rights holder of the MotoGP World Championship, and Tata Communications will boost migration from an onsite traditional media production to remote production.

