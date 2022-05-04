Motorola Brings Never Seen Before Offers on moto g31 and moto g60 Exclusively During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale From 3-8th May

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • moto g31, starting at just Rs. 9,999*becomes the most affordable AMOLED display smartphone in India with a 50 MP Quad function camera setup powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

• moto g60, at just Rs. 14,999* is now India’s most affordable 108MP smartphone, powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with 120 Hz 6.8” HDR10 display.

• All motorola smartphones will get a 10% discount on all purchases made using SBI cards during the Big Saving Days​ ​ Motorola is back again with some irresistible deals and offers on their mid and premium range of smartphones during the Flipkart’s Big Saving Days, from 3rd May to 8th May, giving out amazing price drops on their bestselling smartphones from Motorola g and edge series.

The moto g31, comes at a never before offer price of just Rs. 9,999* making it the most affordable smartphone in India with an AMOLED display. The g31 is also packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for blazing fast performance, a 50MP quad function camera system to capture your precious moments in detail, and a 5,000 mAh battery to support days of usage. Also, enjoy near-stock Android 11 user interface with the business grade security of ThinkShield for mobile.

The best seller, moto g60 is available at an incredible price of just 14,999 making it India’s most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system. The moto g60 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 120 Hz 6.8” HDR10 display for the ultimate viewing experience.

The motorola has also given offers on all other smartphone devices from its premium edge franchise like edge 20 fusion which is available to buy starting at just Rs. 18,249, edge 20, its slimmest 5G smartphone at discount of Rs. 3749, edge 20 pro and India’s Most Affordable Flagship smartphone motorola edge 30 pro at just Rs. 43,249 (incl. of all offers).

The g-series smartphones are also available at great offers during Flipkart Big Saving Days, recently launched moto g51 5G and moto g71 5G are all available at discount price of Rs. 1749 incl. of bank offer which are deals not to be missed.

All above mentioned offers and discounts offered by Motorola on the mentioned smartphones that will be available during the sale is given below: Model Specifications Regular Price Big Saving Days Offer Price (jncl. of bank discount) moto g31 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display 50 MP quad function camera 5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger MediaTek Helio G85 processor ThinkShield for mobile INR 12,999 INR 9,999 (Flat Rs. 2249 Off + 10% Bank Off ) moto g40 (6gb+128gb) Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery 64 MP Quad Function Camera System Near Stock Android Experience INR 16,499 INR 13,749 (Flat Rs. 2000 Off + 10% Bank Off ) moto g60 108 MP Quad Function Camera System + Best in class 32MP Selfie Camera Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery Near Stock Android Experience INR 17,999 INR 14,999 (Flat Rs. 2249 Off + 10% Bank Off) motorola edge 20 fusion MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Ready For PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 21,499 From INR 18,249 (Upto Rs. 2500 Off + 10% Bank Off ) motorola edge 20 Ultra slim & light 5G smartphone 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display Incredible Camera with 108MP + 16MP Ultrawide & Macro + 8MP Telephoto with 3X Optical Zoom & OIS India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor Ready For Wireless Stock Android ThinkShield for Mobile INR 27,999 INR 24,249 (Rs. 3000 Off + 10% Bank Off ) motorola edge 20 pro 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 11 5G Bands 108MP Camera + 50X Super Zoom | 32MP Front Camera Ultra-premium glass and metal design Ready For Software Experience &ThinkShield for Mobile INR 34,999 INR 32,249 (Rs. 2000 Off + 10% Bank Off ) Moto g51 6.8-inches IPS LCD Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset Processor 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery 5G and 4G VoLTE networks for voice and video calls 50 MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup Dolby Atmos speakers INR 14,999 INR 13,249 Rs. 1000 Off + 10% Bank Off ) Moto g71 6.4-inch AMOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC processor 5,000mAh battery 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage 50 MP + 8 MP and macro camera setup Ready For Software Experience &ThinkShield for Mobile INR 18,999 INR 17,249 (Rs. 1000 Off + 10% Bank Off ) Motorola edge 30 pro 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage 50MP + 50MP + 2MP triple camera setup |60MP Front Camera 68W fast charging IP52 rated body Ready For Software Experience &ThinkShield for Mobile INR 49,999 INR 43,249 (Rs. 6000 Exchange Off + 10% Bank Off ) **To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale in detail, please visit flipkart.com. Please note, the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

About Motorola Mobility Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto branded mobile handsets. For more information, visit motorola.in To View the Images, Click on the Link Below: The moto g31, comes at a never-before offer price of just Rs. 9,999* making it the most affordable smartphone in India with an AMOLED display.

moto g60 is available at an incredible price of just 14,999 making it India's most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system

