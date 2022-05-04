Turing Launches Jump Start for Indian Software Developers

Acceleration program designed to help developers seeking remote opportunities with leading silicon valley companies San Francisco | New Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Turing, the inventor of the Intelligent Talent Cloud - an AI-powered platform that connects software developers across the globe with job opportunities at some of the world's leading companies in Silicon Valley - today announced the launch of Jump Start in India, a new acceleration program with a series of events designed to help developers complete 80 percent of the company's vetting and onboarding process. Jump Start events include hands-on training sessions in which company representatives directly interface with attendees to quickly acquaint them with Turing's vetting process, including skill tests, coding challenges, technical interviews, and client interview preparation. The insight, education, and coaching provided at Jump Start events can significantly increase a developer's prospects of landing a role with one of the many leading Silicon Valley enterprises that make up Turing's customer portfolio. "Turing's Jump Start program builds on our mission to unleash the world's untapped human potential and connect the most talented developers - regardless of location - to entirely remote opportunities with some of the world's leading companies," said Uma Subramanian, Sr. Director and Head of Developer Success and Community." ''At Jump Start events, candidates will gain access to invaluable information and coaching that can boost their chances of landing a coveted, remote role with competitive compensation at innovative, game-changing companies based in Silicon Valley.'' Turing's inaugural Jump Start event in India will be an online-only event, held on May 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM India. About Turing Turing connects the world's most talented developers, regardless of geographic location, with high-quality, entirely remote jobs at some of the world's leading companies. Turing's AI-powered, Intelligent Talent Cloud, enables companies to hire pre-vetted, Silicon Valley-caliber, remote software talent at the ''push of a button''. Based in Palo Alto, CA, the company was founded in 2018 by AI entrepreneurs, Jonathan Siddharth and Vijay Krishnan, and is valued at over USD 1 billion with the backing of prominent investors including WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Founders Fund, Altair Capital, Mindset Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Gaingels, Facebook's first CTO (Adam D'Angelo), and former executives from Google, Amazon, and Twitter. Earning a spot on Forbes' List of America's Best Startup Employers in 2021, the company defines remote work for global developers and the world's leading companies that need their talent to scale.

