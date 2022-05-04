UK bans services exports to Russia, sanctions Russian media outlets
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain banned all service sector exports to Russia on Wednesday and announced sanctions against 63 individuals and organisations, including media companies and celebrities it accuses of spreading disinformation. "Doing business with Putin's regime is morally bankrupt and helps fund a war machine that is causing untold suffering across Ukraine," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
"Cutting Russia's access to British services will put more pressure on the Kremlin and ultimately help ensure Putin fails in Ukraine."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russians fight in streets of Ukrainian town
U.S. seeks to seize superyacht in Fiji from suspected Russian owner
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' begins with Russian attacks all along front
Russian official says Ukraine strikes village near border, one wounded