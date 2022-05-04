Left Menu

Elon Musk asked to testify on Twitter by UK Parliament

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:50 IST
Elon Musk asked to testify on Twitter by UK Parliament
Elon Musk Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British parliamentary committee scrutinizing draft online safety legislation has invited Elon Musk to discuss his plans to buy Twitter and the changes he's proposing for the social media platform.

Parliament's digital committee asked the Tesla CEO on Wednesday to give evidence about his proposals "in more depth".

Musk said it's too early to give an answer.

"I am honored and thank the Parliament for their invitation, but it would be premature at this time to accept, given that there has not yet been a shareholder vote'' to approve the deal, he said by email.

The committee said it's interested in Musk's plans, especially his intention to roll out verification for all users, which echoes its own recommendations to the UK government.

Musk has said he wants Twitter to "authenticate all humans", an ambiguous proposal that could be related to his desire to rid the website of automated spam accounts.

The UK government's online safety bill, which is being examined by lawmakers in Parliament, would give regulators wide-ranging powers to crack down on digital and social media companies.

Among the bill's measures aimed at combating online abuse is a requirement for the biggest platforms to give users the option to verify their identity and the choice not to interact with unverified users.

"At a time when social media companies face the prospect of tighter regulations around the world, we're keen to learn more about how Mr Musk will balance his clear commitment to free speech with new obligations to protect Twitter's users from online harms," committee chair Julian Knight said.

It's not the first time the committee has invited a tech boss to testify. In 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg declined an invitation to answer questions as part of its investigation into fake news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022