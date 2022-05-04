Left Menu

ESA's future X-ray observatory 'Athena' will observe 100s of 1000s of black holes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:40 IST
ESA's future X-ray observatory 'Athena' will observe 100s of 1000s of black holes
Image Credit: Twitter (@esascience)
  • Country:
  • France

The European Space Agency's future X-ray observatory, Advanced Telescope for High-ENergy Astrophysics (Athena), will observe hundreds of thousands of black holes, and map the million-degree-hot matter in their surroundings.

Destined to be the world's largest X-ray observatory, Athena is currently in the study phase and is planned to launch in the mid-2030s. The observatory will be launched to a halo orbit around the second Lagrange point of the Sun-Earth system (L2).

According to ESA, the Athena scientific payload will have three key elements - an X-ray telescope an X-ray Integral Field Unit (X-IFU) for high-spectral resolution imaging and a Wide Field Imager (WFI) for high count rate, moderate-resolution spectroscopy.

Together with the agency's forthcoming gravitational-wave observatory, Laser Interferometer Space Antenna or LISA, Athena will unveil new clues about distant and merging black holes, bright quasars in active galaxies, rapid jets believed to be produced around spinning black holes, the cosmic distance scale, and the speed of gravity.

The X-ray observatory will perform around 300 observations of strong X-ray sources per year to address key questions in astrophysics - How and why does ordinary matter assemble into the galaxies, galaxy groups and galaxy clusters that we see today? and How do black holes grow and shape the Universe?

More information about the mission can be found here.

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022