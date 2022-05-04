EV Expo 2022 to begin on May 6 in Bengaluru

Karnataka Electric Vehicles-Manufacturers and Dealers Association (KEVMDA), in collaboration with Key Media, is organising a national-level electric vehicle (EV) exhibition 'EV Expo 2022' here from May 6-8. The expo is set to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Over 100 firms manufacturing two-wheelers and four-wheelers, battery companies, spare-parts manufacturers, distributors, and financial service providers are expected to participate in it, said a release from KEVMDA. In addition to showcasing new technologies in the EV industry, the expo would feature the latest in e-bikes, e-rickshaws, electric scooters, e-cars, and e-buses of national and international brands. It aims to focus on future mobility and sustainability, while providing a platform for EVs and emerging technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)