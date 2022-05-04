Left Menu

ISRO plans mission to Venus, eyes Dec 2024 launch window

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 20:24 IST
ISRO plans mission to Venus, eyes Dec 2024 launch window
  • Country:
  • India

After sending missions to the Moon and Mars, ISRO is now readying a spacecraft to orbit Venus to study what lies below the surface of the hottest planet in the solar system and also unravel the mysteries under the sulfuric acid clouds enveloping it.

Addressing a day-long meeting on Venusian science, ISRO Chairman S Somnath said the Venus mission has been conceived, project report has been made and money has been identified, and urged scientists to focus on high impact outcomes.

''Building and putting a mission on Venus is possible for India in a very short space of time, as the capability today exists with India,'' Somnath said in his inaugural address.

The space agency is eyeing the December 2024 window for launch with orbital maneuvers planned for the following year when earth and Venus would be so aligned that the spacecraft could be put in the neighbouring planet's orbit using a minimum amount of propellant. The next similar window would be available in 2031.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Somnath cautioned against repeating experiments conducted by previous missions to Venus and focus on unique high impact outcomes as were achieved by the Chandrayaan-I and the Mars Orbiter Mission.

''Goal is to review that unique additional knowledge observation can be done and see that we are not repeating what all has already been done. Repeating some of them is not a crime but if we bring uniqueness, it will have an impact globally,”he said. Among the experiments planned include investigation of the surface processes and shallow sub-surface stratigraphy, including active volcanic hotspots and lava flows, studying the structure, composition and dynamics of the atmosphere and investigation of solar wind interaction with Venusian Ionosphere.

A key instrument on the spacecraft will be the high resolution synthetic aperture radar to examine the Venusian surface, which is covered by dense clouds that make it impossible to view the planet's surface.

''No prior observation of the sub-surface of Venus has been done. So, we will be flying the sub-surface radar for the first time. It will penetrate the sub-surface of Venus upto a few hundred meters,'' T Maria Antonita, Space Science Programme Officer, ISRO, said in her presentation at the virtual meet. The mission will also bring an instrument to Venus to examine the planet's atmosphere in infrared, ultraviolet and submillimeter wavelengths, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022