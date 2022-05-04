Dutch watchdog ACM to investigate Google Play store practices

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced on Wednesday a preliminary investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google for possible anti-competitive practices in its Play store.

Dating-app provider The Matchgroup asked the regulator to assess whether Google abuses its dominant position.

"Dating-app providers allegedly are no longer able to use a payment system other than Google's payment system," ACM spokesperson Murco Mijnlieff said in an email.

